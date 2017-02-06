A freer sky for a freer world

Source: Students For Liberty

by Jean-Baptiste Fink

"States, by controlling flag carriers, are hurting their own economies by giving the impression that they are protecting them. While it is true that Gulf carriers profit off lower oil prices, lower taxes, and maybe some subsidies, it needs to be said that European airlines have to comply with archaic and foolish regulations thanks to their administration, especially to the tax collector. As a matter of fact, taxes on companies are very high and air transport is also subjected to special taxes. Moreover, by limiting the establishment of Gulf carriers in some airports, states create monopolies on the market." (02/05/17)

https://www.studentsforliberty.org/2017/02/05/freer-sky-freer-world/