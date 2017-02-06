MO: Greitens to sign big-government anti-market labor bill

Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

"Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday will sign 'right to work' legislation into law, fulfilling a campaign promise that has been cheered on by Republicans and the state's [crony capitalist] community. For the state's unions, it's a day they have been able to delay under Greitens' predecessor, Gov. Jay Nixon, who blocked similar efforts with his veto pen and argued, with fellow Democrats, that the measure was a political ploy to weaken Missouri labor. The law will prohibit labor unions from collecting dues as a condition of employment." (02/05/17)

