Turkey: Regime detains 400 allege Islamic State members

Source: Straits Times [Singapore]

"Turkish police have detained hundreds of suspected members of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in nationwide raids, just over a month after an attack on an Istanbul nightclub claimed by the extremists. More than 400 suspects were yesterday rounded up in Turkey's biggest police operation so far against ISIS since the New Year attack on the Reina nightclub just 75 minutes into 2017 that killed 39." (02/05/17)

http://www.straitstimes.com/world/middle-east/turkey-detains-some-400-isis-suspects-in-nationwide-raids