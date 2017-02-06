Trump to attend NATO summit in May

Source: NBC News

"President Donald Trump spoke with the secretary general of NATO on Sunday and agreed to join a meeting of NATO leaders in Europe later this year, after having repeatedly criticized the alliance and having called it 'obsolete' as late as last month. Trump spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday evening regarding the United States'[s] 'strong support for NATO,' according to the White House press office." (02/05/17)

