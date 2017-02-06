Nigeria: Buhari seeks extended medical leave, fanning ill health rumors

Source: Yahoo! News

"President Muhammadu Buhari asked parliament on Sunday to extend his medical leave, his office said in a statement, deepening suspicions among many Nigerians that his health is worse than officials are admitting publicly. The statement did not say how much extra time Buhari was seeking off. He had been due to return to work on Monday after taking more than two weeks' leave for medical checks in Britain. … Buhari's extended leave could further erode confidence in his administration, already under pressure from investors to let Nigeria's currency float freely to try to revive an oil-driven economy now is at its weakest in 25 years." (02/05/17)

