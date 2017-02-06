Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"'Paul,' an old boss of mine used to say, 'there are no set prices.' He meant that when a vendor said it would cost x, my choice wasn't just yes or no. Negotiate. I could say, 'Boy, I'd sure like that, but golly, I can't afford to pay x. Any chance you'd consider 4/5ths of x?' It was amazing how often I bought what was priced at x for less than x. Consider government waste — from the Pentagon's $400 hammers to millions in cost overruns for weapons systems. Politicians pay lip service to getting waste under control, but actually do something about it? Yeah, right. That's why I took notice last December when then President-Elect Trump tweeted 'Cancel order!' in response to the high price of a future Air Force One from Boeing." (02/06/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/02/06/no-set-prices/