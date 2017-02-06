Interview: Doug Scribner

Source: Peaceful Anarchism

"Please enjoy my recent conversation with Doug Scribner. Herein we discussed his path to Voluntaryism, Atlas Shrugged, South Park, Doug's South Park Ad, Jesse Ventura, Freedom Toons, George Ought To Help, short attention spans, Free Talk Live, Bitcoin, Chase using Blockchain technology, Porcfest, Watch My Bit, Roger Ver, Erik Voorhees, Charlie Shrem, Mark Edge, a demonstration, Bitcoin education, arguments against Bitcoin, teaching kids about money, reverse Gresham's law, Porcfest, Bitcoin Girl, Anarchapulco 2017, Bitcoin Moses, children respond to incentives, economics and chores and more!" [various formats] (02/03/17)

http://peacefulanarchism.com/doug-scribner-entrepreneur-and-co-founder-of-watch-my-bit/