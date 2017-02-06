Baltasar Gracian's aphorism #7: Avoid victories over superiors.

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"[D]oing a better job than your employer could be an advantage because it is useful to him; it probably makes his business look good and prosper. At the same time, however, you should avoid exceeding him needlessly or in areas where he has no vested interest such as your personal finances, athletic skill.or the intelligence of your children. This is prudent advice in general and not only in connection to someone with power over you. Being too openly or too consistently superior arouses malice in many; it is often punished in subtle or sneaky ways by those who are envious." (02/06/17)

