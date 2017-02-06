Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"What Trump said is something that every ordinary person recognizes — that the US government is not and has not been a conclave of angels. He echoes what every libertarian certainly takes as given: that government is coercion, naked force, and that it routinely kills. Only our political class resists this truism: or, at least, never says it out loud, except on those special occasions when brazen bloodlust is in fashion." (02/06/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/02/05/trump-and-the-end-of-innocence/