Foreign policy in the liberal tradition: The real story

by Edwin van de Haar

"Over at the Niskanen Center, Matthew Fay wrote a blog entitled 'Thinking about Libertarian Foreign Policy.' Brandon was so nice to point this out to me. Fay's main point is that, apparently contrary to what some libertarians think (Fay leaves them unnamed, no references either), there is big divide between the foreign policy pronouncements of Donald Trump and libertarian views on foreign policy. So far, so good. I have no dispute with that. Yet Fay's blog post is seriously lacking at other points. The main one, and the focus of this post, is that he mixes up different views on international relations within the liberal tradition at large, which is in some way not so surprising because he appears to be ignorant of those differences to begin with (at least in this piece)." (02/05/17)

