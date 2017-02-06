Source: Tenth Amendment Center

by Dave Benner

"In Thomas Jefferson — Revolutionary: A Radical's Struggle to Remake America, historian Kevin Gutzman offers a fresh look at the famous statesman, described as 'a revolutionary who effected radical change in a growing country.' Although often described as an American political enigma whose image is claimed by almost everyone, Gutzman's new exposition does much to sort fact from fiction. Additionally, it brilliantly impresses a Jeffersonian imagine upon the minds of its audience. Instead of intending his latest work to be an exhaustive biography of Jefferson's life, Gutzman deliberately focuses upon the key elements of the statesman's political philosophy. Therein, we find an assortment of new and important ideas that have been regularly left unvisited by other historians." (02/05/17)

http://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/02/05/thomas-jefferson-revolutionary/