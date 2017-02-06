For Trump, "we have a lot of killers" isn't a criticism

Source: The Atlantic

by Peter Beinart

"For Obama, declaring that America has 'a lot of killers' would have constituted a criticism. That's because Obama, like most American politicians, justifies America's global role in moral terms. Like George W. Bush, John McCain, Hillary Clinton, Marco Rubio and just about everyone else who has either served as president or campaigned seriously for the job in recent times, Obama describes the United States as the champion of universal principles like liberty, democracy and peace. Thus, had Obama declared that America was no better at upholding those ideals than Putin's Russia, his comments would have represented a severe condemnation of his own nation. But when Trump says America is not 'innocent' because it contains a 'lot of killers,' he's not being critical. There's no evidence that he thinks innocence, or non-violence, are principles to which the United States should aspire." (02/06/17)

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/02/for-trump-we-have-a-lot-of-killers-isnt-a-criticism/515748/