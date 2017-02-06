Should America be the world's policeman?

Source: The American Conservative

by Charles V. Pena

"During the Cold War, there was good reason for the United States to act as the world's policeman. It was a bipolar world with two competing military superpowers — America and the Soviet Union. America's allies were relatively weak because they were still recovering and rebuilding their economies in the wake of World War II. As such, the U.S. needed to be omnipresent around the world to keep Soviet expansionism in check because security was seen as a zero-sum game: a gain by one side was a commensurate loss by the other. America is still a superpower, but the world has changed and is now multi-polar." (02/06/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/should-america-be-the-worlds-policeman/