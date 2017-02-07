No ban! No wall! No war?

Source: CounterPunch

by Richard Moser

"As I watched the corporate news on demonstrations against Trump's travel ban, I was struck by the fact that on-going wars in the Middle East were not mentioned. It was as if these refugees were fleeing Nazi Germany. No, they are fleeing the wars that we the American people have been waging against them for many years. It is a good thing to show compassion, declare our solidarity with Muslims, or to talk about our own immigrant histories, but we will fail to oppose Trump and make a real difference if we do not act against war and empire." (02/06/17)

