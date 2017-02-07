After Obama, a new dawn or more of the same?

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by William L Anderson

"Keynesians demand an economic version of the alleged Einstein definition of insanity: doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. Japan has engaged both in massive government spending (read that, building tunnels, roads, and bridges to nowhere) and monetary manipulation, even resorting to negative interest rates, and yet Japan suffers from anemic economic growth — and will continue to experience the same until someone is willing to admit that 25 years of 'stimulus' does not an economy make. Donald Trump will face this moment, like it or not. Barack Obama faced it and decided to kick the can down the road and opt for yet more 'stimulus.' How Trump deals with it will determine whether or not the US economy recovers from bad policies, or goes the way of Japan and Europe." (02/06/17)

