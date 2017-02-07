Source: OpEdNews

by Chris Hedges

"Trump loyalists are counting on enough support from the police, the military, private contractors and the organs of internal security such as Homeland Security and the FBI, along with newly empowered white vigilante groups, to physically crush those who defy them. They will attempt to use fear and even terror to paralyze the population into acquiescence. … We have the power to make the country ungovernable. But we do not have much time." (02/06/17)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/2/Make-America-Ungovernable-by-Chris-Hedges-America-Culture-Of-Violence_American-Facism_Resistance_Violence-170206-347.html