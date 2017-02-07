Left and right and collectivism

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Per Bylund

"The only difference between the statist right and left, it appears, is how they prefer to slice society in order to discover conflicts that they can emphasize and get upset about. And demand a legal solution to. The difference lies in how they define their tribal traits and thus derive belonging and 'justice.' Where the left identifies or creates underdogs in a class analysis that they apply on everything in the present, the right identifies or creates underdogs in a tribal analysis over time: the rights of their own tribe are violated because 'it would have been better' otherwise. Both are equally intolerant and violent: the left doesn't mind sacrificing everyone not in the right class to see the relative position of the underdogs improved, while the right gladly sacrifices 'others' (as well as their own future!) in an effort to keep the tribal identity intact." (02/05/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/2017/02/left-right-collectivism/