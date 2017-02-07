Sweet land of liberty

Source: National Review

by Kevin D Williamson

"Part of my job is writing about social problems such as poverty, crime, and drug addiction, which means I drive around the country looking for the worst parts of everywhere, which are pretty easy to find if you know how to do it. … Generally speaking, when I show up in your town, it isn't good news. And we need to talk about those things, but those situations — in this land of unbelievable peace and plenty — are the man who bites the dog, not the other way around. The news is the news because it is not the norm. Perhaps it is because there is not much in the way of genuinely bad American expletive-deleted with which I am not at least passingly familiar that the hysteria and negativity of our political discourse strikes me as so very expletive deleted insane. You'd think the United States is poor, desperate, backward, and on the verge of either civil war or building concentration camps or both. It isn't." (02/06/17)

http://www.nationalreview.com/article/444620/american-politics-wealth-prosperity-liberty-texas-california-doomsayers-tom-wolfe