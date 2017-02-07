Explaining boardroom mega-bucks

Source: Mises Canada

by Emile Woolf

"The basic pay of most employees is governed by industrial and professional norms, and is relatively stable over time when so-called 'inflation' adjustments are factored in. Almost unbelievably, today's average hourly wage has the same buying power as it did 45 years ago! By contrast, executive remuneration in the largest companies is determined far more subjectively, for the most part beyond the remit of auditors. The key role belongs to remuneration committees, whose own members' rewards are equally subject to annual review — suggesting that any claim to objectivity in their deliberations should not be taken too seriously." (02/06/17)

