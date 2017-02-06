Presidential inaugurations and the politics of stealing apples

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Richard M Ebeling

"The great libertarian essayist, Albert Jay Nock (1870-1945), once pointed out that when discussing the cause for the fall of man from the Garden of Eden, some point their finger at Adam for allowing himself to be tempted by Eve. Others direct that finger at Eve for allowing herself to be tempted by the Devil. What seems to have been missed, Nock said, is that if the Devil had not had the apple to dangle under Eve's nose the sequence of events might not have played out the way they did. In our time, the apple is other people's money waiting to be coercively redistributed from those who have honestly and peacefully produced it to those who have not, but who are tempted to get what others have at a lower cost through the use of political means than what would be required in a voluntary, agreed upon exchange between the owner and wanter." (02/06/17)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/presidential-inaugurations-politics-stealing-apples/