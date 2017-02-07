Time to reform the mortgage interest deduction

Source: Cato Institute

by Mark A Calabria and Diane Yente

"As the Senate considers the nomination of Steven Mnuchin for the role of Treasury secretary, members of Congress should just as seriously vet new opportunities for comprehensive tax reform. Indeed, Congress has a clear opportunity to enact tax reform that addresses the growing affordable rental housing crisis facing millions of low-income people in every state and community. That starts with reforming the mortgage interest deduction. No longer a political 'third rail,' experts from across the ideological spectrum are increasingly calling it what it really is: a wasteful use of federal resources that encourages households to take on higher levels of debt, disrupts the housing market by increasing costs for everyone, and mostly benefits those who do not need federal assistance to live in a stable home." (02/06/17)

