Trump's dictatorial tendencies are normal in a welfare-warfare state

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Americans are only getting a taste of what is still to come. If there is anything we know about the welfare-warfare state way of life, it is that it is riddled with perpetual chaos and crisis. That's the perfect breeding ground of people with dictatorial mindsets. Dictatorships thrive in environments of chaos and crisis. That's why Trump is in his heyday. Chaos and crisis are everywhere, including in those areas where Trump is himself producing the chaos and crisis. Immigration. Social Security. Healthcare. Federal spending. Federal debt. Iraq. Afghanistan. Syria. Yemen. Libya. Drug war. War on terrorism. ISIS. Al-Qaeda. Chaos and crises everywhere! That's because chaos and crisis are inherent to a welfare-warfare state." (02/06/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/02/06/trumps-dictatorial-tendencies-normal-welfare-warfare-state/