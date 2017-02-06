Anonymous-affiliated hacker takes down more than 10,000 Dark Web sites, leaks user database

Source: The Hacker News

"Dark Web is right now going through a very rough time. Just two days ago, a hacker group affiliated with Anonymous broke into the servers of Freedom Hosting II and took down more than 10,000 Tor-based .onion dark websites with an alarming announcement to its visitors, which said: 'Hello, Freedom Hosting II, you have been hacked.'" (02/05/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/02/dark-web-hosting-hacked.html