UK: Queen Elizabeth II marks 65 years on the throne

Source: ABC News

"Queen Elizabeth II has reached another milestone, celebrating her Sapphire Jubilee today as she becomes the first British monarch to rule for more than 65 years. Last year the queen, 90, surpassed Queen Victoria as the longest reigning monarch. She has served more than 13 British prime ministers and has been in power during 13 U.S. presidencies. The anniversary is bittersweet for Queen Elizabeth, who always spends the day marking her accession to the throne privately at Sandringham and reflecting on the day in 1952 when her father, King George VI, died there." (02/06/17)

