Pakistan: Afghan diplomat killed by his guard

"An Afghan diplomat was shot and killed by his security guard inside the consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Monday, officials said. Mohammad Zaki Abdu, the third secretary at the consulate, died of his wounds shortly after the shooting, according to the consulate's spokesman, Haris Khan. 'We were working at our office when we heard gunshots,' he said. 'Everybody was running in panic.' The guard, identified only as an Afghan national named Rahatullah, was taken into custody, said Pakistani police official Azad Khan. Both officials said the motive behind the killing was not yet known." (02/06/17)

