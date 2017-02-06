Gaza: Israeli forces strike Hamas targets, citing rocket attack

Source: Haaretz [Israel]

"Israeli forces struck targets in the Gaza Strip five times Monday in retaliation to earlier rocket fire, the army said in a statement. Earlier a rocket fired from Gaza struck in an open area, causing no casualties, prompting Israel to return fire with tanks and from the air. According to the army, in response to the rocket fire, a tank destroyed a Hamas position in the southern part of the strip. Earlier, the army said, a tank hit another Hamas position and Israel Air Force planes targeted three different sites in Gaza." (02/06/17)

http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.769915