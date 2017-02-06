Source: The Hill

"President Trump early Monday blasted 'negative polls' as 'fake news,' saying the public wants 'border security and extreme vetting.' 'Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,' he tweeted. … A CNN/ORC poll released Sunday found that most Americans oppose Trump's executive order on immigration." (02/06/17)

http://origin-nyi.thehill.com/homenews/administration/318023-trump-any-negative-polls-are-fake-news