World Bank links financial support for Iraqi regime to reconciliation

Source: Business Standard [India]

"The World Bank plans to offer Iraq financial support in parallel with projects to foster reconciliation after Islamic State's defeat, its regional director said on Monday, to ensure that reconstruction after years of conflict is sustainable. U.S.-backed Iraqi and Kurdish forces have dislodged Islamic State from most cities that the hardline Sunni group captured in 2014 in Iraq, and they are now fighting the militants in their last major stronghold, Mosul, in the north. While mainstream Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish forces are taking part or supporting the battle to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul, their politicians are yet to heal rifts that followed the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003." (02/06/17)

http://www.business-standard.com/article/reuters/world-bank-links-financial-support-for-iraq-to-reconciliation-117020601179_1.html