Harvard's troubled history with free association, part 1

Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

by Ryne Weiss

"As you may know, FIRE has been a vocal opponent of Harvard's proposed blacklist for student members of independent, single-gender organizations including sororities, fraternities, and final clubs. The proposed sanctions for blacklisted students make a mockery of freedom of association at Harvard by barring members of these social clubs from leading sports teams or on-campus organizations and disqualifying them from receiving the dean's recommendation necessary to apply for prestigious programs like the Rhodes and Marshall scholarships. What's more, the policy represents a new milestone in Harvard's long history of troubling attacks on these rights– a track record of which current students might not be aware." (02/06/17)

https://www.thefire.org/harvards-troubled-history-with-free-association-part-1/