Source: The Intercept

by Jon Schwarz

"In a New York Times op-ed today, John Yoo wrote the following words: 'even I have grave concerns about Mr. Trump's uses of presidential power.' That should get your attention, since Yoo, a fancy law professor at Berkeley, is best known for authoring much of the legal advice claiming the U.S. could legally engage in torture when he served in George W. Bush's Justice Department. In fact, Yoo believed this so fervently that in 2005 he said that a president can torture children if necessary, and there's nothing that Congress or international law can do to stop him. … In the end, Yoo's main quarrel with Trump is that Yoo thinks presidents can go totally hog-wild in foreign policy but should cooperate with Congress domestically — whereas Trump believes he can do whatever he wants overseas and at home." (02/06/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/02/06/john-yoo-thinks-presidents-can-legally-torture-children-even-he-has-grave-concerns-about-donald-trump/