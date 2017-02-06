A surprising supply of communist dupes

Source: EconLog

by Bryan Caplan

"When I was first learning economics, I was surprised by how pro-communist many economics textbooks were. I don't mean, of course, that economics textbook ever said, 'Communism is good.' What I mean, rather, is that textbooks were very positive relative to communism's historical record. Indeed, many seemed deeply ignorant of actual communism, basing their assessment on second-hand information about communists' stated intentions, plus a few anecdotes about inefficiencies. Many textbook authors were, in a phrase, communist dupes: Non-communists who believe and spread a radically overoptimistic image of communism. At least that's what my admittedly flawed memory says. This homeschool year, I'm prepping my sons for the Advanced Placement tests in Microeconomics and Macroeconomics …" (02/06/17)

