Why should a libertarian take Universal Basic Income seriously?

by Edwin G Dolan

"Philosophical issues aside, what galls many libertarians most about government is the failure of many policies to produce their intended results. Poverty policy is Exhibit A. By some calculations, the government already spends enough on poverty programs to raise all low-income families to the official poverty level, even though the poverty rate barely budges from year to year. Wouldn't it be better to spend that money in a way that helps poor people more effectively? A UBI would help by ending the way benefit reductions and 'welfare cliffs' in current programs undermine work incentives." (02/06/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/libertarian-take-universal-basic-income-seriously/