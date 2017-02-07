Trump's inaugural address shows he is serious about shaking up security policy

Source: Independent Institute

by Ivan Eland

"Although the media trashed Donald Trump's inaugural address as radical and scary to the United States and the world, his views on American security policy nevertheless may be closest to that of the nation's founders than those of any U.S. president since the early 1800s. In his speech, the new president pledged that, 'We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow.' After George W. Bush's disastrous invasion of Iraq for no good reason and Barack Obama's military overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, which also resulted in chaos and an increase in terrorism, U.S. re-adoption of its long abandoned foreign policy of being a 'shining city on a hill,' if put into practice, would be a refreshing return to the founders' vision." (02/06/17)

