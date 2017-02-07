Source: Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom

by Stephan Kinsella

"I've observed before that information is a guide to action, not a means of action. Means of action are scarce and ownable so as to prevent conflict over the use of those means. The same is not true of knowledge or information, which merely guides action. Another way to see this is to understand that ownership may be viewed as the right to possess or control something, and is distinct from possession or control." (02/06/17)

http://c4sif.org/2017/02/another-way-to-explain-the-problem-with-ip-resources-v-knowledge-ownership-v-possession/