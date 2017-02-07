Trump sparks weekend freakout over how morally superior America is

Source: Reason

by Ed Krayewski

"Fox News'[s] Bill O'Reilly asked President Donald Trump in a Super Bowl pre-game interview whether he 'respected' Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said he did, but also hedged, saying that respect wouldn't necessarily translate to 'getting along.' O'Reilly pressed him on the respect point, calling Putin a 'killer.' 'There are a lot of killers,' Trump responded in typical Trump fashion. 'We've got a lot of killers. What do you think, our country's so innocent?' Trump was accused of 'moral relativism,' even though his comments didn't amount to much — O'Reilly was baiting him into saying something bellicose about Russia or Putin, and Trump declined to. … The core of Trump's message — that the U.S. is not innocent and so shouldn't conduct its foreign affairs as if it were — is a solid one, even if the vessel is deeply flawed." (02/06/17)

