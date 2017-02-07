What we get wrong about the clash of civilizations

Source: Cato Institute

by Emma Ashford

"Even as he took the oath of office, however, President Donald Trump committed to his campaign promise to explicitly link Islam and terror, using the Republican shibboleth 'radical Islamic terrorism' in his inaugural address. any of the new president's advisors appear to endorse a Huntingtonian view of the world, an impression confirmed by the administration's earliest acts, executive orders which seek to reduce Muslim immigration and build a wall on the southern border. Unfortunately, there is a key reason why prior administrations rejected Huntington's worldview: it provides a remarkably poor guide to a complex world. Worse still, the way that Trump's advisors appear to have absorbed Huntington's work — by accepting his worldview, but not his policy recommendations — points to a particularly dangerous direction for U.S. foreign policy in the next four years." (02/06/17)

https://www.cato-unbound.org/2017/02/06/emma-ashford/what-we-get-wrong-about-clash-civilizations