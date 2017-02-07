Catalonia: Trial turns into pro-independence show of force

Source: Politico

"Around 40,000 people took to the streets of Barcelona Monday ahead of the start of the trial of former Catalan president Artur Mas and two members of his cabinet, who are accused of organizing an illegal vote on independence from Spain in 2014. In a carefully organized show of force, the defendants walked from the headquarters of the regional government to the courthouse accompanied by members of the current Catalan cabinet. Thousands of supporters made their voices heard, shouting 'independence' and 'you are not alone' and waving pro-independence banners. … Catalan pro-independence forces won 48 percent of the vote and an absolute majority of seats in the regional assembly in 2015 elections. Lawmakers then approved an 18-month roadmap to independence." (02/06/17)

