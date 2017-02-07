US Senate: DeVos foes in furious push to defeat nomination, still one vote short

Source: Fox News

"Teachers unions, advocacy groups and others are jamming Senate phone lines, funding TV ads and rallying on the ground to stop Betsy DeVos from becoming President Trump's secretary of Education. But their efforts, at least for now, appear to be coming up one vote short. With her final Senate confirmation vote set for Tuesday at noon, the chamber still seems locked in a 50-50 split on the nomination. If that happens, Vice President Pence is expected to cast a historic, tie-breaking vote to confirm her. This scenario has DeVos'[s] critics going into overdrive in a bid to peel off one more Republican to vote nay." [editor's note: This is a controversy, while Sessions as AG only raises eyes among libertarians – SAT] (02/06/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/06/devos-foes-in-furious-push-to-defeat-nomination-still-one-vote-short.html