Israel: Knesset passes bill to retroactively steal Palestinian property for Jewish squats

Source: Washington Post

"Israel's parliament passed a contentious law late Monday that allows the state to [steal] land privately owned by Palestinians in the West Bank and grant the properties to Jewish [squatters] for their exclusive use. The measure is designed to protect homes in Jewish [squats], built on private Palestinian property 'in good faith or at the state's instruction,' from possible court-ordered evacuation and demolition. Thousands of homes in dozens of [squats] may now be protected, at least temporarily. The bill is likely headed for a high court challenge." (02/06/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/israel-passes-bill-to-seize-private-palestinian-land-for-jewish-settlements/2017/02/06/b6d14220-ec90-11e6-a100-fdaaf400369a_story.html