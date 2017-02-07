Thornberry: US should expand missile defense due to North Korea, Iran

Source: Reuters

"The United States should invest more in missile defense given missile testing by North Korea and Iran, the chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee said on Monday. The comments by Republican Representative Mac Thornberry followed new U.S. sanctions against Iran after Tehran's recent ballistic missile tests. Washington is also concerned North Korea may be preparing to test a new ballistic missile. Thornberry's position was a sign of support in Congress for military spending to counter North Korea after President Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign raised doubts about future U.S. funding to defend allies like South Korea and Japan." [editor's note: It is nice to see someone in this position talking "defense" instead of regime change – SAT] (02/06/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-congress-missiles-idUSKBN15L2CY