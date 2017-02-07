Chinese warships sail near islands Mattis vowed to defend for Japan

Source: Fox News

"Three Chinese warships sailed near the contested Senkaku Islands Monday, apparently sending a message to the U.S. just two days after President Trump’s defense secretary visited Japan and vowed to defend the islands. On his first overseas trip as defense secretary, Jim Mattis, speaking in Tokyo, said China 'has shredded the trust' of countries in the region by building up man-made islands in the South China Sea. He also said the U.S. commitment to protect Japanese territory applied to its islands in the East China Sea." (02/06/17)

