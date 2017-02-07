"Dripping" may be new, dangerous trend for teens who vape

Source: USA Today

"One in four high school teens who have used e-cigarettes have also tried a potentially dangerous new vaping method called 'dripping' (dropping e-cigarette liquid directly onto the hot coils of the device to produce thicker, more flavorful smoke) a new study found. 'Dripping,' which differs from normal e-cigarette use that slowly releases the liquid from a wick onto a hot atomizer, may expose users to higher levels of nicotine and to harmful non-nicotine toxins, such as formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, known carcinogens. Sixty-four percent of the surveyed teens said they dripped for the thicker smoke, 39% for the better flavor and 28% for the stronger throat hit or sensation, according to the study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics." [editor's note: Let's see, when I was a teen, stupid people drank paregoric and cough medicine for the "rush;" not much has changed – SAT] [additional editor's note: Dripping is nothing new — at least as early as 2012, I was seeing specialty equipment ("drip tips") being sold for it. This seems to be the latest dumb manufactured panic – TLK] (02/06/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2017/02/06/dripping-may-new-dangerous-trend-teens-who-vape/97547428