Russia's hybrid war against the West

Source: Reuters War College

by Matthew Gault

"War has changed in the 21st century and combat is not always kinetic. Russia’s battlefields are the internet, financial markets and television airwaves. The goal is not necessarily to take and hold territory but to expand Russia’s sphere of influence and achieve political goals. This is hybrid warfare, or gibridnaya voina, the much hyped and discussed way of war. But, as intelligence expert Mark Galeotti tells us on this week’s War College, Moscow’s conception of hybrid war isn’t new, (it’s a reaction to and an Eastern adaptation of American military strategy during the Cold War. The goal is simple: expand Russian soft power to make the world more agreeable to the Kremlin’s point of view. Galeotti explains how hybrid war is fought, and how to best combat it in this week’s episode" [Flash audio or MP3] (02/06/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-warcollege-31jan-idUSKBN15F2E6