How the left's long march back will begin in the states

Source: In These Times

by Theo Anderson

"Since the 2010 election, in which the GOP won power in a majority of statehouses, progressives have often lamented the influence of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), which creates template bills that allow legislators to easily replicate right-wing laws across states. It’s been a driving force, for example, in the spread of 'right-to-work' legislation as the GOP’s strength in the states continues to grow. The State Innovation Exchange (SiX) was founded in 2014 as a progressive answer to ALEC. It works with state legislators in a variety of ways to advance legislation, educate lawmakers and build a progressive power base in the states." (02/06/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19867/how-the-lefts-long-march-back-will-begin-in-the-states