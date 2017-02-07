How political fear works

Source: The New Republic

by Corey Robin

"One of the many unhappy byproducts of the election and now rule of Donald Trump is the return of fear to the political table. Though fear is an old topic in politics — according to Thucydides, the Athenians proclaimed it one of the three strongest motives for action (the other two being honor and interest) — the Trump regime has resurrected it in multiple ways. Vulnerable populations, from the undocumented to the LGBT community, from Muslims to Mexicans, are facing intensified harassment on the street, and surveillance, scrutiny and worse from the state. That’s not new, but it has gotten worse. Citizens and dissenters braving the wrath of Trump are being forced to contemplate the possibility of a police state. In the last several decades, the police have traditionally reserved their most brutal and summary uses of power for African Americans and Latin@s and the working poor. But it is now conceivable that those powers could also be turned on legions of white, middle-class, and other protesters who get on the wrong side of the law at an airport or in the streets. Again, not new, but it has gotten worse." [editor's note: Judging from the recent riots at Berkeley, why is he surprised? – SAT] (02/06/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/140431/political-fear-works