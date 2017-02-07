What made the Great Recession "great?"

Source: Our Future

by Sam Pizzigati

"Another new study on the devastating impact of the Great Recession (on the middle class) has just come out, this one from the Hudson Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank. America’s richest 10 percent, this latest analysis shows, lost 7 percent of their wealth between 2007 and 2013. The bottom 90 percent lost 22 percent, over triple the top 10 percent’s loss. The Great Recession essentially wiped out virtually every cent of the new wealth that middle class households had added between 1983 and 2007. In the earlier of these two years, the typical American household held, after adjusting for inflation, a modest net worth of $80,200. By 2007, this net worth had grown to just under $136,000. The Great Recession knocked that total back down to $81,400." (02/06/17)

