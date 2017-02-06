Source: Lakeland Ledger

"Look to your right: There's the Pillar of Light, a towering monument shaped like a vanilla wafer cookie. A company was allegedly allowed to overcharge the equivalent of millions of dollars for steel used in its construction. Look to your left: A sculpture commemorating 43 teachers' college students who were 'disappeared' in 2014 in the southern state of Guerrero, by police officers allegedly in league with drug cartel thugs and corrupt local officials." (02/06/17)

http://www.theledger.com/news/20170206/corruption-tour-shines-unflattering-light-on-graft-in-mexico