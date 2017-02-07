Iraq: Regime forces wage psychological war with jihadist corpses

Source: Yahoo! News

"The flyblown corpses of Islamic State militants have been rotting along a main street in north Mosul for two weeks, a health risk for passersby. Suicide bombers' belts beside the fighters can still explode, killing anyone nearby. But the Iraqi army has no intention of burying the jihadists and hopes as many people as possible will get a good look at their blackened bodies, torn apart by bombs and bullets. As Iraqi forces prepare to expand their offensive against Islamic State from east to west Mosul, they want to stamp out any sympathy that residents may have for the group, which won instant support when it seized the vast city in 2014. … 'We will leave the terrorists there,' said Ibrahim Mohamed, a soldier who was standing near three dead jihadists, ignoring the stench." (02/06/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/iraqi-forces-wage-psychological-war-jihadist-corpses-151354200.html