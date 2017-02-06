FL: Shiny Star Gang members steal recreational pharmaceuticals with Trump image on wrapping

Source: New York Daily News

"Talk about a high approval rating. In one of the largest drug busts in Hernando County, Fla., history, Sheriff's Office deputies netted 5,500 packages of heroin, some of which bore Donald Trump's name and face on the wrapping. According to WFLA, deputies arrested Kelvin Johnson for allegedly traveling to an unnamed city in the northeast to purchase the drugs then mailing the bigly [sic] packets back to himself in Spring Hill, Fla." (02/16/17)

