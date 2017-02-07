Tyson Foods discloses SEC probe of alleged chicken price manipulation

Source: USA Today

"Tyson Foods, the largest producer of meat in the U.S., on Monday disclosed a new federal investigation apparently sparked by private lawsuits that have accused the company and others of manipulating chicken prices. … Tyson (TSN), which sells a range of frozen and fresh chicken and other meat products including bacon, said it is cooperating with the SEC investigation. However, the filing also said Tyson has moved to dismiss the lawsuits, which accuse the company and more than 20 other chicken producers, including Koch Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Perdue Farms and Sanderson Farms of using market manipulation to keep prices artificially high." (02/06/17)

